‘The David Hookstead Show’: LeBron James Is A Quitter And A Coward, Coach K Is Retiring, Stephen A. Smith Rants About Race And More

Welcome to the final episode of the week of “The David Hookstead Show.”
On this beautiful Thursday, we discuss LeBron James quitting on his team like a pathetic coward, the fact that Coach K is retiring after the upcoming season, Stephen A. Smith going on a weird rant about race, how the “Wedding Crashers” sequel is officially happening, the USFL is returning and an OnlyFans star is offering free breast implants to win an election.
Let’s jump in!
TOPICS:
-
LeBron James Pulls Off Pathetic Move During Blowout Loss. He Should Be Ashamed Of His Actions
-
REPORT: Duke Basketball Coach Mike Krzyzewski Will Retire. Here’s What We Know
-
Duke Names This Man The Next Basketball Coach Of The Blue Devils. Is He The Right Choice?
-
Stephen A. Smith Goes On Another Bizarre Rant About Race, Storms Off The Set
-
Remember The Hilarious Movie ‘Wedding Crashers’? There’s Officially A Sequel On The Way
-
-
OnlyFans Star Is Offering Free Breast Implants To Help Win An Election
Thanks for coming back for another week of “The David Hookstead” show, and I can’t wait to see you all again on Monday! Have a great Friday and an outstanding weekend!