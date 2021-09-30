Welcome to the Thursday episode of “The David Hookstead Show.”

On today’s episode, we’re talking ESPN analyst Rod Gilmore sharing an insane opinion about Mario Cristobal yelling at a player, Sage Steele says ESPN’s vaccine mandate is “scary” to her “in many ways,” NBA players won’t be paid if they miss games because of the vaccine mandate, Richard Sherman signs with the Buccaneers, Wisconsin is the only team with a top 10 defense and a losing records, odds are out for Graham Mertz getting benched against Michigan, Michael Wilbon rips Lane Kiffin for no reason, Devin Williams fractures his hand after punching a wall and Netflix might make “Stranger Things” spinoffs.

Let’s dive in!

TOPICS:

