These Are The Best Shows To Binge From 2023

Despite the Hollywood strikes of 2023, there were a handful of incredible new shows that all y’all should watch if you have some time off between now and New Year’s.

‘Telemarketers’

Hands-down my favorite show from 2023 was “Telemarketers” on HBO Max. The three-part series comes from the mind of Sam Lipman-Stern, who filmed himself and his colleagues working for arguably (and allegedly) one of the most corrupt organizations ever. From massive political and police corruption to shooting up in the office, “Telemarketers” makes “Tiger King” look like a kid’s show.

I might be biased as I used to work at a similar center in Wales where I apparently helped people get solar panels installed on their homes for free. I have no idea if that’s what I was actually doing, but I got to meet a lot of wonderful people (many of whom were featured on “The Call Center“) and some absolute freaking weirdos.

It was nice to learn Welsh and New Jersey call centers have so much in common, though. I cannot wait to see what Lipman-Stern is working on next.

‘The Chosen’

Okay, so this technically didn’t come out in 2023, but it definitely became one of the biggest shows in the world in 2023. Brought to us by creator-writer-director Dallas Jenkins, “The Chosen” tells the story of Jesus Christ during His life here on Earth.

I always tell new viewers of this incredible show — available on most streaming platforms — to power through the first four episodes, and you’ll inhale the remaining two-and-a-half seasons in a week. (RELATED: ‘The Chosen’ Drops Season 4 Teaser Trailer, And It Is Epic)

Everything Taylor Sheridan: ‘Special Ops: Lioness,’ ‘Tulsa King,’ ‘Lawmen: Bass Reeves,’ and ‘1923’

“Tulsa King” was definitely my favorite new series from “Yellowstone” co-creator Taylor Sheridan, but there were just so many others to choose from. “Special Ops: Lioness” was the best portrayal of a predominantly female cast I’ve ever seen. Despite the show being led by women and minorities and focused on servicemembers and America’s relationship with the rest of the world, mainstream Hollywood hated it.

But who cares? Sheridan is literally the most successful writer-creator in the entertainment industry right now. He has stars lining up to work with him in 2024. So no matter which show you choose to binge first, it’ll be good.

You can watch all things Taylor Sheridan on Paramount+. A handful of his films and other shows are also available on other platforms, and “Yellowstone” still airs on cable, if you know anyone who still uses that.

‘The Last Of Us’

As far as dystopian shows go, nothing really beats HBO’s “The Last Of Us.” With Pedro Pascal leading this iconic adaptation of the terrifying video game, we all knew this series would go down in history. The next two days you have to relax at home, dedicate them to this show. Not only is it some of the best escapism you’ll see in years, but the visual effects are mind-blowing.

It’s exactly the right level of scary, emotional, adrenaline-packed and funny. And it’s Pedro Pascal, guys. Watching him do anything is enjoyable. (RELATED: Some Of Your Favorite Shows Aren’t Returning In 2024. Here’s What You Need To Know)

‘From’

“From” totally redefined the horror-dystopia genre when it first came out a couple of years ago. As someone who genuinely hates being scared, I was blown away by how the character, dialogue and even the visuals. You don’t have to be a horror fan to become addicted to this show.

When I first threw “From” on my television, I was stuck at home alone for three days without a working car or anything much else to do. I finished the first season in those three days. When my partner returned home from his trip, I told him to check out the first episode or two while I made dinner — this is a man who will not sit still, so my hopes were low. (RELATED: ‘Love Has Won’ Is The Most Horrifying, Addictive Documentary You’ll See All Year)

I awoke the next morning to find him half-way through the first season. And we haven’t stopped talking about the season two finale since it aired earlier this year. A new season is on the horizon, so let’s hope that happens sooner rather than later.

I watched this series via my AppleTV+, but you can find it on MGM, Amazon Prime, YouTube and more.