WWI History Assignment Shows Just How Bad The Education System Has Gotten

A woman posted a screenshot of something she claimed was her 16-year-old sister’s homework Thursday. If this is true, America is so utterly screwed I’d be amazed if it still exists in a decade.

So apparently American high schoolers are being taught at what most international schooling systems would call an illiterate level of education. A post shared on Twitter allegedly shows the homework of a 16-year-old who asked her to: “create ten tweets from the trenches in World War I … As you create your tweets, be sure to put yourself in the shoes of [omitted] Western Front. You may choose what side you wish to represent.”

my 16 year old sister just sent this to me, the American education system is in shambles pic.twitter.com/WkTVkIxp4C — Cait🧃 (@CaitCamelia) March 7, 2024

Let’s start with the fun side of this tweet: The replies. But be warned, there is an extremely dark side of this tweet that we will get into shortly.

One of the top-rated replies was just “PRUSSIA IN BIO” from someone called Mr_Pussy, which received 5,000 likes at the time of writing. Another I enjoyed was “my ahh did not just get trench foot *crying emoji.*” I once had a very mild case of trench foot, and it is no laughing matter unless it is written in the form of a joke (like this).

░P░R░U░S░S░I░A░ ░I░N░ ░B░I░O░ — mr pussy (@_mrpussy) March 8, 2024

my ahh did not just get trench foot😭 — ☆ (@realonx1) March 8, 2024

“This sucks #Flanders,” also resonated. But let’s be honest, this tweet is funny for about 10 seconds and then you realize these kids are going to run this country one day. We’re so, so, so screwed.

A tweet is literally a sentence, possibly two. If your child is incapable of writing more than 10 or so sentences on World War I, you have failed to educate them. Therefore, you have failed as a parent and you’re continuing to do so if you keep allowing schools to get away with not doing their job — a job you pay them for with your taxes every year.

‘I Have Gray In My Hair’: Teachers Are Literally Terrified Of Gen Alpha Kids | ⁦@DailyCaller⁩ This is how the American Empire ends just FYI https://t.co/jsegIOsYOm — KAY SMYTHE (@KaySmythe) December 28, 2023

Contrary to popular opinion, it is the responsibility of the parent to educate the child. School is a secondary educational center where your child learns how to be part of the system you birthed them into (one they didn’t choose, I should add). (RELATED: There’s This Cool New Gen Z Trend Called *Checks Notes* Taking A Walk)

Parents in America have done an exceptionally terrible job of caring about their children’s education. Save for those heroic parents trying to stop schools from turning into propaganda mutilation stations, most of you really phoned in your responsibility here. And quite frankly, I don’t think there’s any coming back.

Ladies, we’re going to need a whole new female revolution so we can refocus our attention on raising the next great generation of Americans, because the only alternative to us is the state. Yes, the state that presumably allowed that prompt to be good enough “education” for a 16-year-old.