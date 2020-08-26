EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Jr. Unfiltered — Reactions To Kimberly Guilfoyle’s RNC Speech, Investigation Into Trump Org, Hunter Biden And More

Daily Caller’s senior White House correspondent Christian Datoc sat down with Donald Trump Jr. for a wide-ranging exclusive interview on the 2020 election.
Datoc opened by pressing Trump on whether his father, President Donald Trump, was doing everything he could to end racial strife and police brutality in the country. The conversation then steered toward the criticism his and Kimberly Guilfoyle’s Republican National Convention speeches received.
Trump also expanded on his opposition to the Pebble Mine project in Alaska, a less than typical Republican talking point. He argued that though critics claim he only opposed the project because of his love of fishing, Trump made a compelling argument for how the GOP can still value pro-business principles while advancing environmental conservation at the same time. (EXCLUSIVE: Read All The Highlights From Our Hour-Long Oval Office Interview With President Donald Trump)
Finally, Datoc had Trump look ahead at the final months of the 2020 election and beyond. Will we ever see a Don Jr—Hunter Biden debate? Will Trump eventually announce his own presidential bid? Does Trump think the New York attorney general’s investigation into the Trump Organization will impact the election?
WATCH:
