EXCLUSIVE: Financial Expert Breaks Down Everything You Need To Know About The Infrastructure Bill In The Next Coronavirus Stimulus

Financial Expert Breaks Down Everything You Need To Know About The Infrastructure Bill In The Next Coronavirus Stimulus

Daily Caller Productions Contributor
Omeed Malik, founder and CEO of Farvahar Partners, joined Daily Caller White House correspondent Christian Datoc for an exclusive interview on the economic fallout of coronavirus.

In particular, Malik touched on what he does and doesn’t like about the Phase 3 stimulus, explained why President Donald Trump is right to call for an infrastructure bill and predicted how the economy will rebound after the pandemic.

