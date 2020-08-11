Here’s What Trump’s Coronavirus Executive Orders Do And Don’t Accomplish | WALL STREET MEETS WASHINGTON Clips

Daily Caller White House correspondent Christian Datoc sits down with Wall Street guru and CEO of Farvahar Partners Omeed Malik for a new episode of “WALL STREET MEETS WASHINGTON.” It’s the only show that breaks down the Beltway’s economic updates for both financial VIPs and everyday Americans looking for market tips.

On this week’s episode, Datoc and Malik spent a whole segment dissecting President Donald Trump’s recent executive orders extending coronavirus aid to millions of Americans. (RELATED: Trump Cleans Up Congress’ Stimulus Disaster And Lights A Fire Under China | WALL STREET MEETS WASHINGTON EP. 18)

Let’s review the facts:

Directs Housing and Urban Development and the Department of Health and Human Services to identify Americans having trouble making their rent or mortgage payments on time and direct aid to them Defers the payroll tax cut through the end of the year Supplements the states’ unemployment insurance extension extended to people who lost their jobs due to coronavirus Waives interest on any federally-owned student loan debt through the end of the year

Though some are casting Trump’s moves as borderline unconstitutional — don’t forget he heartily ran against President Barack Obama’s heavy use of executive power — he was forced into action by Congress’ failures. Datoc and Malik explain why, overall, these are wins for American and could prove useful to Trump in the November election.

Now go check out the full episode!

China is finally getting a taste of its own medicine.

Datoc and Malik opened this week by taking a deep dive on President Donald Trump’s latest actions in resetting our relationship with Beijing. Not only is he forcing ByteDance to sell TikTok, he’s actually setting up the pieces to delist — you heard that correct — DELIST Chinese companies from U.S. markets. (RELATED: Trump Signs Pair Of Late Night Executive Orders Banning Communications With TikTok, WeChat Parent Companies)

Trump’s move on China wasn’t his only big win this week. He also did Congress’ job for it and extended major coronavirus aid to the American public. That being said, he and Republicans are making a major mistake by going back to the well on health care heading into the election.

Finally, we closed this week by taking a look at New York attorney general Letitia James’ attempts to dissolve the National Rifle Association. First off, there is precedent for her actions, but she might end up inadvertently helping Trump at the ballot box in November.

“Omeed Malik is the Founder and CEO of Farvahar Partners, a boutique merchant bank and broker/dealer which invests partner capital into growth businesses and acts as a liquidity provider of private placements on behalf of companies and institutional investors. The Firm also offers advisory, investment banking and capital raising services to its clients.

Prior to starting his own firm, Omeed was a Managing Director and the Global Head of the Hedge Fund Advisory Business at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Omeed was also the founder and head of the Emerging Manager Program within the Global Equities business. In this capacity, Omeed was charged with selecting both established and new hedge funds for the firm to partner with and oversaw the allocation of financing/prime brokerage, capital strategy, business consulting and talent introduction resources.

Before joining Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Omeed was a Senior Vice President at MF Global where he helped reorganize the firm’s distribution platform globally and developed execution and clearing relationships with institutional clients.

An experienced financial services professional and securities attorney, Omeed was a corporate lawyer at Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP working on transactional matters in the capital markets, corporate governance, private equity and bankruptcy fields.

Omeed has also worked in the United States Senate and House of Representatives. Omeed received a JD, with Honors, from Emory Law School (where he serves on the Alumni Board) and a BA in Philosophy and Political Science, Cum Laude, from Colgate University.

Omeed is a Term Member of the Council on Foreign Relations, a Centennial Society Member of the Economic Club of New York and a Chairman’s Circle Member of the Milken Institute.”