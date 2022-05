Nothing Says End Stage Dystopian Nightmare Like The Masked Servant Class Stooping Over To Adjust Hillary Clinton’s Gown On The Red Carpet

At last night’s “Hunger Games” opening ceremony — sorry — Monday’s “Met Gala,” failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton styled herself in peak ignorance and hypocrisy as regular Americans face the most dangerous point in modern human history.

Economists are watching as America edges toward a recession, or maybe even a full scale depression. We’re teetering on the brink of war with Russia (and possibly China). Gas prices are soaring to the point that was only predicted in Hollywood apocalypse films. President Joe Biden is laughing and clapping at how the rest of us, the peasant plebe class, struggle to pay bills. Oh, and his Truth Czar is watching your Twitter feed in case you object to the evidence that shows we’re falling into the void of no return.

And within earshot of this nightmare, the masked servant class made sure Clinton’s Gilded Age gown was set just right for photographers on the red carpet of New York City’s $35,000 -a-ticket party.