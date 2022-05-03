Nothing Says End Stage Dystopian Nightmare Like The Masked Servant Class Stooping Over To Adjust Hillary Clinton’s Gown On The Red Carpet

At last night’s “Hunger Games” opening ceremony — sorry — Monday’s “Met Gala,” failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton styled herself in peak ignorance and hypocrisy as regular Americans face the most dangerous point in modern human history.

Economists are watching as America edges toward a recession, or maybe even a full scale depression. We’re teetering on the brink of war with Russia (and possibly China). Gas prices are soaring to the point that was only predicted in Hollywood apocalypse films. President Joe Biden is laughing and clapping at how the rest of us, the peasant plebe class, struggle to pay bills. Oh, and his Truth Czar is watching your Twitter feed in case you object to the evidence that shows we’re falling into the void of no return.

As the Supreme Overlord of the “Rules for Thee, But Not for Me” party (ie: the Democrats), are we surprised that Clinton forewent her mask religion in favor of fashion? (RELATED: REPORT: Letter Claims Gavin Newsom Interfered With Harassment Suit That Benefitted His Funders)

Former secretary of state, Hillary Clinton, wore a custom design by Joseph Altuzarra to the 2022 #MetGala that has the names of 60 women she admires stitched into the hem. https://t.co/hQ3oxWAq60 — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) May 2, 2022

According to the visitor guidelines, the MET requires everyone to mask up before stepping into the venue. The museum claims to be following the guidelines issued by the CDC, New York State and New York City, but I guess those guidelines only apply to the peasants of the gala? Only us poors can spread COVID-19 these days, you know.

Clinton built her career on empty promises of progression and normalized hypocrisy within the Democratic Party, so having one of us plebes fix her stupid dress shouldn’t really be a surprise to any of us. But given the plethora of crises facing the American people she claims to serve, her appearance at the Met Gala last night was a giant middle finger to the nation.

Unless you’re one of the ruling elites, you’re supposed to struggle through the dystopian apocalypse as they laugh, clap and spend their wealth on survival in the form of $200,000-$300,000 per table parties. Who cares if you have to choose between bread, milk OR water? Your politicians and celebrities certainly don’t!

Let’s be honest though, watching Democrats ignore their own rules and bathe in America’s descent into communism is part of this decade’s lived experience and has already defined this moment in American history.

The organizers did not immediately respond to questions over the event’s mask policy.