Editorial

The Seven Best Pro Athlete Trump VP Candidates

Daly Strickland Kelly

Robert McGreevy Contributor
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is apparently set on his VP pick and, to the relief of Jets fans and CNN hacks everywhere, it’s not Aaron Rodgers.

But the very real possibility that the Super Bowl MVP-winning QB could have been tapped got us at the Daily Caller thinking, could a professional athlete make a good running mate for Donald Trump? Here are the top seven candidates, ranked from least ideal to the best possible choice. 

Honorable Mention: Dana White

While Dana White isn’t technically a pro-athlete, he would make a fantastic running mate for Trump. For starters, the pair go way back. White is also incredibly loyal, a trait Trump seems to hold in the highest regard. He’s a shrewd businessman and has a big ol’ pair of brass cajones. When COVID struck and blue state governors shuttered businesses and put thousands of people out of work, White didn’t hesitate to establish “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi and keep his business going.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 11: Former U.S. President Donald Trump, UFC president Dana White, and Kid Rock pose fora photo during the UFC 295 event at Madison Square Garden on November 11, 2023 in New York City. Sarah Stier/Getty Images

7. Nick Bosa

Bosa gets the bottom spot on the list because he’s technically ineligible as a 26-year-old man. But what he lacks in experience, he more than makes up for in enthusiasm. Bosa shared a warm embrace with 45 at UFC 299 in Miami, Florida, in early March and has generally been a huge supporter of the former President.

Bosa had to delete numerous pro-Trump and conservative-leaning tweets because, as he put it, “I may end up in San Francisco.” And end up in San Francisco he did indeed.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks to throw under pressure from defensive end Nick Bosa #97 of the San Francisco 49ers in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Chiefs defeated the 49ers 25-22 in overtime. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 19: Nick Bosa #97 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on after beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27-14 at Levi's Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Despite numerous tweets supporting Donald Trump and criticizing black icons like Beyoncé and Colin Kaepernick, Bosa has been able to stick it out in the liberal hellscape that is San Francisco, lasting five strong years there and inking out a deal that made him the highest paid defender in NFL history. He’s got the dough, he’s got the passion and he could help Trump maneuver in an otherwise liberal-dominated state.


6. Cole Beasley

Beasley is another guy who’s too young to run at 34, though he’ll be 35 by November. The former Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys receiver isn’t an outspoken political supporter of any candidate, but his recent culture war crusades indicate he’s willing to stand up for his beliefs and push back against liberals.

Beasley was an outspoken critic of nonsensical COVID measures and vaccine mandates, standing up for himself and refusing to get vaccinated despite the NFL’s coercive measures.

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 03: Cole Beasley #11 of the Buffalo Bills acknowledges the fans as he leaves the field after the Bills defeated the Texans 40-0 at Highmark Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 18: Cole Beasley #11 of the Dallas Cowboys dives for more yardarge as he is tackled by Robert Alford #23 of the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 18, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 15: Cole Beasley #11 of the Buffalo Bills warms up prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins in the AFC Wild Card playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 15, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

More recently, the former slot star sparred with his former teammate Kenny Britt over his assertion that men shouldn’t paint their fingernails.

“What’s up with all these dudes painting their nails nowadays? That ain’t it…” Beasley tweeted.

Beasley could be a solid youth candidate and has clearly proven he won’t be pushed around on issues he views as important to him.

5. Sean Strickland

We go from a guy who dips his toes into the culture war in Beasley to a dude who dives into the pool headfirst. Sean Strickland is the sexy choice, as the firebrand has made waves numerous times for his hot takes, IDGAF attitude and sparring with leftist reporters in Canada over gender ideology and other social issues.

“You’re part of the fucking problem. You elected Justin Trudeau, like when he seized the bank accounts … you’re just fucking pathetic,” he told a Canadian reporter who tried to press him on his thoughts on transgender people.

He’s recently appeared to express interest in attending a Trump rally and getting on stage with Trump after meeting and shaking hands with the former President. (RELATED: ‘He’s Accomplished A Lot’: UFC Star Praises Trump After Meeting)

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 10: Sean Strickland of United States reacts as he claims victory over Israel Adesanya of Nigeria to become the new middleweight champion of the world during the UFC 293 event at Qudos Bank Arena on September 10, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. Mark Evans/Getty Images

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 10: Sean Strickland of United States celebrates victory over Israel Adesanya of Nigeria to become the new middleweight champion of the world during the UFC 293 event at Qudos Bank Arena on September 10, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. Mark Evans/Getty Images

Strickland could be an amazing representative of the MAGA brand. If he fully bought in, the Trumpster could send him out like an attack dog, letting Strickland pick apart CNN and MSNBC like he did to the Canadian hack.

4. Jack Nicklaus

Nicklaus starts the portion of the list of people who are actually eligible as we go from the 33-year-old Strickland to the 83-year-old Nicklaus. While age has been a major focal point of the 2024 cycle, Nicklaus seems to still be sharp. He doled out some solid advice to PGA pro Rory Mcllroy in March. He was also an ardent Trump supporter in 2020 and claimed in April he hasn’t ruled out voting for him again in 2024. (RELATED: Trump Golfs With Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus In Florida)

WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 09: U.S. President George W. Bush (R) congratulates golfing great Jack Nicklaus after presenting him with the Medal of Freedom during a ceremony at the White House November 9, 2005 in Washington DC. President Bush presented medals to the 2005 Medal of Freedom recipients during a ceremony in the East Room. Mark Wilson/Getty Images

The Golden Bear is an all-time legend and, being born in Ohio and living in Florida, has the potential to deliver not one, but two key swing states for Trump in November.

3. Jorge Masvidal

Trump and Masvidal have a great relationship. The former UFC champ has sung Trump’s praises ad infinitum throughout his career. “No matter what your views on Trump as President, the guy’s a bad motherfucker, man. The money that he’s made though, the obstacles that he’s conquered. He’s a bad mother fucker in his own way, you know no matter what your political views are,” the Miami-born Cuban said before his UFC 244 bout — which Trump attended — in 2019.

Trump has returned the kind words as well, giving Masvidal credit for his success in Florida. “Jorge Masvidal — you know why I love him — I love people that like me. He liked me,” Trump said in a July 2023 interview with the UFC.

“Jorge’s a great guy, and he was campaigning for me … He was a big fan of mine, politically, and I’ll tell you it had a big difference. I did phenomenally well in Miami and in all of Florida with the Hispanic population, and I credit a lot of that to Jorge, so we love Jorge,” Trump declared.

You heard it straight from the horses mouth, folks. We love Jorge.

2. Jim Kelly

Jim Kelly is a straight up patriot. The former Buffalo Bills quarterback and current Pro Football Hall of Famer has been an ardent defendant of American liberty and patriotism, embroiling himself in controversy when he criticized then-Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy for kneeling during the national anthem in 2017.

FOXBOROUGH, MA - OCTOBER 30: Quarterback Kelly Holcomb #10 of the Buffalo Bills throws a pass against the New England Patriots during their game on October 30, 2005 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The Patriots defeated the Bills 21-16. Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

CANTON, OHIO - AUGUST 3: Jim Kelly stands next to his bust and artwork after his induction into the National Football League Hall of Fame on August 3, 2002 at Fawcett Stadium in Canton, Ohio. Kelly played quarterback for the Buffalo Bills from 1986 to 1996 and led the Bills to four straight Super Bowl appearences during his NFL career. Rick Stewart/Getty Images

He’s been on record supporting Trump in the past, tweeting things like “let’s keep America great” and endorsing Republican candidates for office like New York’s Beth Parlato.

The pair go way back, as Kelly played for the USFL’s Houston Gamblers from 1985 to 1986 while Trump owned the league’s New Jersey Generals.

FEBRUARY 1985: Quarterback Jim Kelly #12 of the Houston Gamblers scrambles during a 1985 season USFL game. Stephen Dunn/Getty Images

And he’s shown he’s as resilient as they come, battling back from multiple bouts with cancer and proving he’s every bit the fighter that a Trump ticket would require.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 05: Retired NFL player Jim Kelly walks the Blue Carpet at the 2015 Pepsi Rookie of the Year Award Ceremony at Pepsi Super Friday Night at Pier 70 on February 5, 2016 in San Francisco, California. Steve Jennings/Getty Images for Pepsi

1. John Daly

There could only be one number one — The man who calls the former President “Daddy Trump” was the clear favorite. Does Daly have any political experience? No. Does he look the part of a traditional politician? Not remotely. Does any of that matter to us? Not even a little bit. (RELATED: ‘We All Want Daddy Trump Back’: John Daly Reveals The Quiet Truth About Pro Golfers To Tucker)

Like I said before, loyalty is arguably the most important quality to Trump, and Daly is nothing if not loyal to his President.

The two-time Major champion has never been shy about his Trump support, and he’s a living legend who would surely be a hit with Trump’s base.

NAPLES, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 17: John Daly of the United States plays his shot on the fifth tee during the second round of the Chubb Classic at Tiburon Golf Club on February 17, 2024 in Naples, Florida. Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA - SEPTEMBER 16: John Daly of the United States walks along the 16th hole during the second round of the Sanford International at Minnehaha Country Club on September 16, 2023 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. David Berding/Getty Images

ST LOUIS, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 8: John Daly hits his first shot on the ninth hole during the first round of the Ascension Charity Classic at Norwood Hills Country Club on September 8, 2023 in St Louis, Missouri. Jeff Curry/Getty Images

A US flag and the words 'Trump' are pictured on the sleeve of US golfer John Daly as he plays a shot from the 10th tee during a practice round for 151st British Open Golf Championship at Royal Liverpool Golf Course in Hoylake, north west England on July 19, 2023. The Royal Liverpool Golf Course will host The 151st Open from July 20 to 23, 2023. BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images

The club-swinging, dart-smoking, Diet Coke-slugging myth of a man would be the perfect counterweight to Trump’s intensity and vigor. Daly could do the hand-shaking and baby kissing, putting people’s minds at ease and making us all laugh along the way.