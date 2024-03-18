The Seven Best Pro Athlete Trump VP Candidates

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is apparently set on his VP pick and, to the relief of Jets fans and CNN hacks everywhere, it’s not Aaron Rodgers.

But the very real possibility that the Super Bowl MVP-winning QB could have been tapped got us at the Daily Caller thinking, could a professional athlete make a good running mate for Donald Trump? Here are the top seven candidates, ranked from least ideal to the best possible choice.

Honorable Mention: Dana White

While Dana White isn’t technically a pro-athlete, he would make a fantastic running mate for Trump. For starters, the pair go way back. White is also incredibly loyal, a trait Trump seems to hold in the highest regard. He’s a shrewd businessman and has a big ol’ pair of brass cajones. When COVID struck and blue state governors shuttered businesses and put thousands of people out of work, White didn’t hesitate to establish “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi and keep his business going.

7. Nick Bosa

Bosa gets the bottom spot on the list because he’s technically ineligible as a 26-year-old man. But what he lacks in experience, he more than makes up for in enthusiasm. Bosa shared a warm embrace with 45 at UFC 299 in Miami, Florida, in early March and has generally been a huge supporter of the former President.

Bosa had to delete numerous pro-Trump and conservative-leaning tweets because, as he put it, “I may end up in San Francisco.” And end up in San Francisco he did indeed.

Despite numerous tweets supporting Donald Trump and criticizing black icons like Beyoncé and Colin Kaepernick, Bosa has been able to stick it out in the liberal hellscape that is San Francisco, lasting five strong years there and inking out a deal that made him the highest paid defender in NFL history. He’s got the dough, he’s got the passion and he could help Trump maneuver in an otherwise liberal-dominated state.

Congratulations to Nick Bosa on being picked number two in the NFL Draft. You will be a great player for years to come, maybe one of the best. Big Talent! San Francisco will embrace you but most importantly, always stay true to yourself. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 27, 2019



6. Cole Beasley

Beasley is another guy who’s too young to run at 34, though he’ll be 35 by November. The former Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys receiver isn’t an outspoken political supporter of any candidate, but his recent culture war crusades indicate he’s willing to stand up for his beliefs and push back against liberals.

Beasley was an outspoken critic of nonsensical COVID measures and vaccine mandates, standing up for himself and refusing to get vaccinated despite the NFL’s coercive measures.

More recently, the former slot star sparred with his former teammate Kenny Britt over his assertion that men shouldn’t paint their fingernails.

“What’s up with all these dudes painting their nails nowadays? That ain’t it…” Beasley tweeted.

Beasley could be a solid youth candidate and has clearly proven he won’t be pushed around on issues he views as important to him.

5. Sean Strickland

We go from a guy who dips his toes into the culture war in Beasley to a dude who dives into the pool headfirst. Sean Strickland is the sexy choice, as the firebrand has made waves numerous times for his hot takes, IDGAF attitude and sparring with leftist reporters in Canada over gender ideology and other social issues.

“You’re part of the fucking problem. You elected Justin Trudeau, like when he seized the bank accounts … you’re just fucking pathetic,” he told a Canadian reporter who tried to press him on his thoughts on transgender people.

He’s recently appeared to express interest in attending a Trump rally and getting on stage with Trump after meeting and shaking hands with the former President. (RELATED: ‘He’s Accomplished A Lot’: UFC Star Praises Trump After Meeting)

Strickland could be an amazing representative of the MAGA brand. If he fully bought in, the Trumpster could send him out like an attack dog, letting Strickland pick apart CNN and MSNBC like he did to the Canadian hack.

4. Jack Nicklaus

Nicklaus starts the portion of the list of people who are actually eligible as we go from the 33-year-old Strickland to the 83-year-old Nicklaus. While age has been a major focal point of the 2024 cycle, Nicklaus seems to still be sharp. He doled out some solid advice to PGA pro Rory Mcllroy in March. He was also an ardent Trump supporter in 2020 and claimed in April he hasn’t ruled out voting for him again in 2024. (RELATED: Trump Golfs With Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus In Florida)

The Golden Bear is an all-time legend and, being born in Ohio and living in Florida, has the potential to deliver not one, but two key swing states for Trump in November.

3. Jorge Masvidal

Trump and Masvidal have a great relationship. The former UFC champ has sung Trump’s praises ad infinitum throughout his career. “No matter what your views on Trump as President, the guy’s a bad motherfucker, man. The money that he’s made though, the obstacles that he’s conquered. He’s a bad mother fucker in his own way, you know no matter what your political views are,” the Miami-born Cuban said before his UFC 244 bout — which Trump attended — in 2019.

Trump has returned the kind words as well, giving Masvidal credit for his success in Florida. “Jorge Masvidal — you know why I love him — I love people that like me. He liked me,” Trump said in a July 2023 interview with the UFC.

“Jorge’s a great guy, and he was campaigning for me … He was a big fan of mine, politically, and I’ll tell you it had a big difference. I did phenomenally well in Miami and in all of Florida with the Hispanic population, and I credit a lot of that to Jorge, so we love Jorge,” Trump declared.

You heard it straight from the horses mouth, folks. We love Jorge.

2. Jim Kelly

Jim Kelly is a straight up patriot. The former Buffalo Bills quarterback and current Pro Football Hall of Famer has been an ardent defendant of American liberty and patriotism, embroiling himself in controversy when he criticized then-Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy for kneeling during the national anthem in 2017.

He’s been on record supporting Trump in the past, tweeting things like “let’s keep America great” and endorsing Republican candidates for office like New York’s Beth Parlato.

President @realdonaldtrump my wife, Jill and I are supporting @BethforCongress for our district #NY27

Our daughters grew up together; we know her and trust her to stand for what matters most. She’s a strong conservative/republican we believe can win special elec 4/28. — Jim Kelly (@JimKelly1212) January 19, 2020

The pair go way back, as Kelly played for the USFL’s Houston Gamblers from 1985 to 1986 while Trump owned the league’s New Jersey Generals.

And he’s shown he’s as resilient as they come, battling back from multiple bouts with cancer and proving he’s every bit the fighter that a Trump ticket would require.

1. John Daly

There could only be one number one — The man who calls the former President “Daddy Trump” was the clear favorite. Does Daly have any political experience? No. Does he look the part of a traditional politician? Not remotely. Does any of that matter to us? Not even a little bit. (RELATED: ‘We All Want Daddy Trump Back’: John Daly Reveals The Quiet Truth About Pro Golfers To Tucker)

Like I said before, loyalty is arguably the most important quality to Trump, and Daly is nothing if not loyal to his President.

The two-time Major champion has never been shy about his Trump support, and he’s a living legend who would surely be a hit with Trump’s base.

The club-swinging, dart-smoking, Diet Coke-slugging myth of a man would be the perfect counterweight to Trump’s intensity and vigor. Daly could do the hand-shaking and baby kissing, putting people’s minds at ease and making us all laugh along the way.