National Archives Set To Give House Oversight Records Tied To Joe Biden’s Email Pseudonyms

The National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) is set to hand over 62,000 pages of records from Joe Biden’s vice presidency to the House Oversight Committee, a source familiar confirmed to the Daily Caller.

The 62,000 pages of records NARA will provide will include emails from pseudonyms Joe Biden appeared to use for government purposes, Fox News first reported. NARA plans on handing over the documents in the coming days. (RELATED: Joe Biden Used Fake Name To Exchange Over 50 Private Emails With Hunter Biden’s Business Associate, Docs Show)

House Oversight Chairman James Comer wrote NARA a letter in August requesting access to records related to the apparent aliases then-Vice President Biden used. Comer followed up with a request for records of Joe Biden’s staffers’ correspondence with Hunter Biden and his business associates.

NARA said in an October status report the agency identified 82,000 potentially responsive records in connection with Joe Biden’s apparent aliases. The agency told the Heritage Foundation in November it possesses 731 potentially responsive files in relation to the creation of the email addresses.

Prior to Comer’s August letter, NARA said it had identified more than 5,000 emails tied to the aliases. In September, Oversight Committee lawmakers were allowed to view a small fraction of the records related to the pseudonyms including emails praising Joe Biden and his late son Beau.

“The Biden White House still has an ‘F’ in document production to the Oversight Committee. The White House is trying to make an appearance of cooperation after two brave IRS whistleblowers yesterday provided information revealing Joe Biden used an alias as Vice President to email directly with Hunter Biden’s business associate,” Comer told Fox Digital.

“Just today, President Biden lied again when confronted with information that he interacted with his family’s business associates. The White House must comply with all of our requests for records from Joe Biden’s time as vice president and all other committee requests related to the impeachment inquiry,” he added. “Anything less is obstruction.”

The House Ways and Means Committee released documents Tuesday after hearing testimony from IRS whistleblowers Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler.

Both whistleblowers have testified behind closed doors and publicly with allegations of special treatment given to Hunter Biden during the ongoing Department of Justice (DOJ) investigation into the first son’s taxes and firearms possession.

Witness testimony confirmed central allegations brought forward by the IRS whistleblowers, House Republicans laid out in a report released Tuesday by the Judiciary, Ways and Means and Oversight Committees.

Email metadata released Tuesday by the Ways and Means Committee shows then-VP Joe Biden used one of his aliases to communicate one-on-one with Hunter Biden’s business associate Eric Schwerin.

The pair exchanged more than 50 emails and the conversations between Joe Biden and Schwerin appeared to coincide with a June 2014 trip Biden took to Ukraine. The contents of the emails were not included in the Ways and Means Committee documents.

A separate email from May 2016 on Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop archive appears to show Joe Biden used a different alias to keep Hunter Biden in the loop on a scheduled meeting with Ukraine’s president at the time, Petro Poroshenko.

Hunter Biden joined the board of Ukrainian energy firm Burisma in spring 2014 prior to his father’s trip. Burisma paid Hunter Biden over $80,000 per month as a member of its board, bank records show.

President Biden denied speaking with his son’s business associates after delivering a speech Wednesday, despite an abundance of evidence showing otherwise. (RELATED: These Are The Biggest Lies Joe Biden Told About Hunter’s Foreign Influence Peddling)

“I’m not going to comment on that. I did not. It’s just a bunch of lies,” he said in response to a question from New York Post reporter Steven Nelson.

WATCH: Joe Biden denies that he interacted with his son’s business associates despite a new email search released by the House Ways and Means Committee showing that he did such. “I did not. It’s just a bunch of lies.”@DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/XR5NozCUWU — Reagan Reese (@reaganreese_) December 6, 2023

Hunter Biden’s former business associates Devon Archer, Rob Walker and Tony Bobulinski have all recalled interactions Joe Biden apparently had with his son’s business associates in addition to themselves. Emails, images, White House visitor logs, testimony and media reports further indicate Joe Biden communicated with Hunter Biden’s business partners while he was vice president.

An email from Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop shows Burisma executive Vadim Pozharskyi met Joe Biden in spring 2015, which Archer recalled when he testified in July. Archer told lawmakers the Biden family “brand” protected Burisma from scrutiny.

Joe Biden previously insisted Archer’s testimony was “not true” during a confrontation with Fox News reporter Peter Doocy. Hunter Biden’s attorneys have said Joe Biden was not involved with his business dealings and the White House has said Joe Biden was “not in business” with his son.

Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson interviewed Archer after his testimony and Carlson revealed a personalized letter Joe Biden wrote to Archer in 2011. He also told Carlson it was “categorically false” to claim Joe Biden was not aware of his son’s business dealings.

Comer subpoenaed Hunter Biden and multiple former business associates in November, including Schwerin and Walker, to bring them in for closed-door depositions.

He and House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan threatened Hunter Biden with contempt of congress Wednesday if he does not comply with the Oversight Committee’s subpoena and appear for a scheduled deposition on Dec. 13. Hunter Biden’s attorney Abbe D. Lowell offered to have his client testify publicly and skip the closed-door deposition, a proposal House Republicans rejected.

NARA did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.

Henry Rodgers contributed to this report.