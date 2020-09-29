EXCLUSIVE: CMS Administrator Gives New Details On Trump’s Health Care Plan And Responds To IG Report On Her Own Spending

Seema Verma, administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), joined the Daily Caller’s senior White House correspondent for an exclusive interview on President Donald Trump’s new health care plan.

Verma — a member of the White House coronavirus task force — expanded on how the series of executive orders plans to lower prices for all Americans while granting them access to improved care options. In particular, she noted the direct impact the plan will hold for Medicare recipients. Verma claimed the plan expands on Trump’s past policies of policing drug prices, and noted that seniors will soon receive an additional $200 rebate from the government to use for purchasing prescription drugs. (RELATED: Trump Unveils ‘America First’ Health Care Plan — Seeks To Force Insurers To Cover Pre-Existing Conditions Even If The Supreme Court Kills Obamacare)

She also reflected on the lessons America has learned from the coronavirus pandemic and explained how she thinks both the government and medical industry will attempt to evolve to combat comorbidities — like obesity, heart disease, and diabetes — that heavily contributed to America’s total number of cases and the mortality rate associated with coronavirus.

Finally, Verma responded to criticism of Trump’s plan and of her own actions at CMS. A recent Health and Human Services inspector general report found that she misspent taxpayer dollars on communications consultants for her own personal brand. Verma argued that this is the way all government agencies are run and called the report a political distraction ahead of the 2020 election.

